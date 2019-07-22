Image Source : AP Bhubaneshwar-Surat direct flight soon

A Direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Surat will start operating soon, said Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday. The direct flight will operate twice a week.

The Odisha parliamentarian and Surat MP Darshana Jardosh met Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday and requested him for a direct flight between the two cities.

"Met Sri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon'ble Minister Civil Aviation, along with Hon'ble MP, Surat today. We both requested him for a direct flight between Surat and Bhubaneswar. Good news that the flight would start twice a week very soon" tweeted Sarangi.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had last year requested the former Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu for a direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Surat.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-2 launched by ISRO, but what next? India plans mission for Sun

Also Read: Tomato price rise: Take action against hoarders, Delhi government to officials

Also Read: MTNL building fire: All 84 people rescued safely in Bandra, thanks to Mumbai Fire Brigade for massive operation