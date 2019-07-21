Authorities to investigate all aviation related safety incidents: Minister

Image Source : PTI Minister of State with independent charge of urban affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the authorities will investigate all avaition related safety incidents. Hardeep Singh Puri who is the Minister of State with independent charge of Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, safety is of paramount cocern and no compromise with safety related issues will be allowed "just because the sector is growing at a very fast pace."

The minister was speaking at an industry event organised by Assocham. In the last couple of weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out several inspections of airlines and issued show cause notices to key airline safety personnel.

Recently, a spate of aviation related incidents were reported around the country due to inclement weather, among other reasons. Besides, Puri said that aviation authorities have been directed to precursor disabled aircraft recovery kits.

At present, the country only has one such kit which is essential in recovering an aircraft that might get stuck near the runway in a case of overshooting the tarmac area.

In early July, a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur overshot the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and got stuck outside the tarmac area, forcing the closure of the runway.

On divestment of national passenger carrier, the minister informed that the first meeting of the alternate mechanism for disinvestment of Air India will take place soon.

Currently, the Minister said that he is working on a 100-day programme, and a five year vision of document for both -- Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation -- Ministeries.

Additionally, Puri said that 100 per cent FDI is already allowed in several areas of civil aviation sector and that the budget has pointed out two specific sectors for FDI namely maintenance and repair and aircraft leasing.

(With inputs from IANS)

