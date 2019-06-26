Assam NRC: Additional draft exclusion list published with over 1 lakh names

Image Source : PTI Assam NRC Draft

Over one lakh people have been named in the National Register of Citizens' (NRC) exclusion list of the additional draft published on Wednesday. As many as 1.02 lakh people have been excluded from the NRC draft in Assam, ahead of July deadline.

NRC additional draft's exclusion list contains names who were figured in the draft citizens' list that was released in July 2018.

“As per provisions contained in Clause 5 of the Schedule of The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, an Additional Draft Exclusion List consisting of 1,02,462 persons has been published today,” a statement by NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela told Indian Express.

For the first time since 1951, the Assam citizens' list is being updated to account for illegal migration into Assam from neighboring Bangladesh. The NRC in Assam is being updated under the Supreme Court's monitoring.

On July 30, 2018, NRC draft, 2.89 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were included while over 40 lakh persons were left out.

Those excluded were given a chance to appeal in the ‘claims and objections’ round. After which, nearly 36 lakh persons filed their claims for re-verification.

The final NRC draft, a list of Assam's residents will be published on July 31. People whose names are not part of the NRC draft will be informed individually and will be able to file claims at the designated Seva Kendra by July 11.