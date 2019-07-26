Flood situation worsens in Assam, Bihar as death toll nears 200; heavy rains lash Rajasthan

Image Source : PTI Death toll due to floods in Bihar and Assam reaches 198

The flood situation in Bihar and Assam continues to worsen as the death toll swelled to 198 on Thursday. Other than the death toll, more than 1.17 crore people have been affected by the calamity in both the states. With one more person's death in Dhubri, the death toll in Assam has reached 75.

Meanwhile, the water level in 7 districts of the state is also on a rise.

Due to release of excess water from Kuricchu Hydropower reservoirs in Bhutan's Kuricchu River, western Assam districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and South Salmara are facing rise in flood water level.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA), 34,92,734 people in 2,753 villages in 18 districts are affected by the deluge.

In Bihar, flood water entered West Champaran, which took the total number of deluge-hit districts in the state to 13 on Thursday. With no fresh deaths, the toll remained unchanged at 123, officials said.

West Champaran was inundated following torrential rains in the past few days, they said.

The Bihar Disaster Management Department said 82.12 lakh people under 1,241 panchayats of 106 blocks in the 13 districts were affected by the flood, and relief and rehabilitation work was going on in full swing.

An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh was provided to the next of the kin of each deceased, while every family surviving the calamity was being given Rs 6,000 through direct benefit transfer.

Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan as well on Thursday, which brought a sigh of relief for the state which was reeling under intense heat while other parts of the state which were facing a drought-like situation are likely to get showers in the coming days.

However, the incessant rains also affected train services and disrupted road traffic.

Sikar recorded the highest 12 cm rainfall in last 24 hours followed by Bhuhana, 11 cm, in Jhunjhunu. Neem Ka Thana town received 10 cm rainfall while Kotputli, Sanganer Tahsil and Sambhar of Jaipur received 9 cm rainfall each. Bansur tehsil of Alwar also recorded 9 cm rainfall.

Waterlogging was also reported in many parts of Sikar.

District Collector CR Meena also sought help from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Deputy Commandant.

The district received around 219 mm rain till 11 a.m. in the morning, and waterlogging was reported in different areas. Hence, boats and water pumps should be sent to the district at the earliest, he said.

Jaipur district, between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., recorded around 2.2 cm of rainfall while Churu in the same duration received 6.5 cm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the data of the water resources department showed that the water level in Rajasthan dams was 33 per cent of its total capacity as on July 25. The water level in all the dams was 4,286.16 million cubic metres (Mcum) till Thursday.

With heavy rains, in the last 24 hours, the water level in these dams increased by 7.54 Mcum.

Officials were fearing drought conditions due to a lesser amount of rainfall received in July as compared to normal monsoon.

In the eastern Rajasthan, Jaipur, Alwar, Baran and Tonk had witnessed lesser rainfall (-20 per cent or less) than normal monsoon till Wednesday, said IMD Director Shiv Ganesh.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of cloudy sky with thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall in many parts of the state including Jaipur in the next 24 hours.

According to the forecast, Sikar, Alwar, Ajmer, Kota, Karauli, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Tonk, Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi and Sawai Madhopur are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

While Churu, Hanumangarh, Barmer Bikaner, Pali, Jalore and Jodhpur districts would receive heavy rains over the next few days.

Parts of western Rajasthan that are on the verge of drought due to scanty rainfall may get showers in the coming days, said the MeT Department.

Also Read | Death toll in Assam, Bihar floods rises to 197, over 1 crore people affected

Also Read | Bihar, Assam flood toll touches 174; widespread rains predicted in northern India

Video: Bihar floods: IAF deploys 2 helicopters in Darbhanga to provide succour