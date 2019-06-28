One third of J&K is not with India, who is reponsible? Amit Shah asks Congress

Image Source : PTI Home minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah took Congress party head-on in Lok Sabha in a debate over the issue of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah reminded Congress that Jammu and Kashmir was divided under then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's watch.

Hitting out at the Congress and then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said one-third of Jammu and Kashmir is not with India. "Who is responsible," he asked drawing a sharp reaction from Congress members.

The House witnessed disruptions over Shah naming Nehru. Continuing his attack on the opposition party, he said so far Article 356 (President's Rule) was imposed 132 times of which the Congress used it 93 times to dismiss state

governments.

He also said the government withdrew security of 919 people in the state as there was no security threat. Shah said people speak against India in Jammu and Kashmir to get security cover. In fact, he said, people who speak for

India face the real threat.

Talking about the controversial Article 370, Amit Shah said it was temporary in nature and not permanent."

Replying to a statutory resolution seeking Lok Sabha's nod to extend resident's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the government has spent Rs 2,307 crore to upgrade security apparatus in the state.