Jaipur-bound Alliance Air flight flight develops snag in nose landing gear, returns to Delhi

An Alliance Air flight which had departed for Jaipur from Delhi's IGI Airport returned to the national capital Monday. The incident was reported at around 8:21 pm after flight Alliance Air - 9643, from Delhi to Jaipur developed landing gear problems.

The aircraft landed back at the Delhi Airport, which was informed by the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC).

The flight had 63 passengers onboard.

Making a statement on the incident, Air India said, "Due to problem in nose landing gear and some material failure Delhi Jaipur alliance air flight (9X 643) has been declared emergency landing at Delhi airport."

All passengers onboard the plane were reported safe, Air India said.

