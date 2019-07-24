Image Source : INDIA TV 'Abducted' minor girl rescued from Delhi, accused arrested

A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted from Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir last year, was recovered from Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged kidnapper, Naimuddin Ansari (28) of Bihar, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team of Jammu's Crime Branch from Dabri Sagarpur area of Delhi, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered in Katra police station on July 24 last year after the minor girl's abduction by Ansari, who hails from Ganeshpur-Baisakhawa area of West Champaran district in Bihar.

As a breakthrough eluded police in the case, it was transferred to the Crime Branch on February 5 this year, the spokesperson said, adding the Crime Branch subsequently set up an SIT to work out the case.

"After strenuous efforts and meticulous investigation, the team was able to recover the girl from Delhi on July 23. The accused is on police remand and further investigation is on," he said.

