50-year-old woman commits suicide, jumps off third floor of Noida's popular mall 'The Great India Place'

A 50-year-woman allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping from the third floor of the popular Great India Place (TGIP) mall in Noida.   

New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2019 13:57 IST
A 50-year-woman allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping from the third floor of the popular Great India Place (TGIP) mall in Noida. 

The incident took place around 8:45 pm on Saturday night when the woman, Kiran Kundu who resided with her family in Noida Sector 93, jumped off the railing at food court in TGIP Mall, situated in Sector 38A. 

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The lady is survived by her husband who reportedly is suffering from a prolonged illness. Her son works as a software engineer. 

