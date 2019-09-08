Image Source : FILE 100 days of Modi2.0 were full of crucial decisions: Prakash Javdekar

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar on Sunday asserted that the 100 days of the Modi2.0 government were "full of unprecedented decisions and moves".

Speaking on the occasion of completion of 100 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, Javadekar said the biggest decisions taken include abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in to two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Besides, the ammendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act that paved the way for declaring Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, LeT's supreme commander of operations in Kashmir Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, all based in Pakistan, as terrorists.

The Minister said that the decisions were related to public welfare, public participation, against the terrorism and other issues.

Javadekar also released a booklet on completion of the 100 Days of the government titled "Hundred Days of Bold Initiatives & Decisive Actions".

"The decisions taken within 100 days of Modi 2.0 government was never ever taken by any governments...The 100 days were full of decisions."

