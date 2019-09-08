PM Modi kickstarts BJP Assembly election campaign in Haryana; addresses Vijay Sankalp rally

Image Source : ANI PM Modi addresses Vijay Sankalp rally in Rohtak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kicked off the party's poll campaign in Rohtak for 2019 Haryana assembly election on Sunday. He addressed 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in the city in anticipation of the Assembly elections in the state in October.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for several development projects, including the Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram, a mega food park, the industrial model township in Rohtak and the Integrated Command and Control Center in Karnal

The rally is the culmination of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', which began last month in Kalka.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Maharashtra.

While addressing the rally, the prime minister said, "This is the third time in the past few months that I am visiting Rohtak. This time I am here to ask for more support. And Rohtak has always given me more than what I asked for."

“The past 100 days were the days of the change, determination, improvement, and good intention,” he added.

"Be it the matter of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh or of the worsening water crisis, 130 crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems," Modi said.

Speaking about the ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 mission, he said, "At 1:50 am on September 7, the entire nation was sitting in front of the TV, looking at Chandrayaan mission. In those 100 seconds, I witnessed how an incident awakened the entire country and tied the country together. Like we talk about sportsman spirit, it's ISRO spirit in Hindustan now."

ALSO READ | Modi government synonymous with national security, development: Amit Shah

ALSO READ | Haryana: PM Modi to kick off BJP's poll campaign with rally in Rohtak

ALSO READ | 'Why not Prime Minister?' Modi to boy asking for tips to become President | Watch Video

WATCH | PM Modi to address Vijay Sankalp rally in Haryana's Rohtak