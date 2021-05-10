Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh govt organises Covid-19 vaccination camp for media officials, Rajat Sharma thanks CM Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp for media officials in Noida that houses the editorial headquarters of multiple media organisations. The camp was organised at Indra Gandhi Kala Kendra, Noida where people from various media houses including India TV, ABP, TV Today, News 24 got their first dose of vaccination.

The Covid vaccination camp witnessed the august presence of Noida MP Mahesh Sharma and UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.

The Yogi Adityanath government had last week decided that media officials will be given priority during the vaccination drive against Covid-19. The state government said that journalists should be allotted separate centers for inoculation, adding that necessary arrangements should also be made at their workplace to administer the vaccine for free of cost if required.

The decision was taken following a request made by News Broadcasting Association (NBA) President and India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma.

Rajat Sharma thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for organising Covid-19 vaccination camp at Noida exclusively for media personnel.

Notably, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and others as Uttar Pradesh have declared journalists as ‘frontline workers’ and decided to give priority in the vaccination drive as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country.

This is notably a great move by the Uttar Pradesh government that will bolster the war against coronavirus.

