Image Source : PTI DCW asks Centre, Delhi govt to facilitate free sex reassignment surgeries

The DCW on Wednesday urged the Centre and the Delhi government to facilitate free sex-reassignment surgeries for transgenders.

After hearing the grievances of the community, DCW chairman Swati Maliwal issued notices to the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Delhi Government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, seeking information as to whether sex reassignment surgeries are being provided free of cost in Delhi hospitals.

The issue was raised in the meetings organised by the Transgender Cell of Commission with the transgender community, the panel said.

The Cell has the mandate to look into the complaints of transgender people as well as create awareness and advocate the cause of the community.

Maliwal and panel member Promila Gupta have held several meetings with transgenders in Delhi in the past one month.

While discussing concerns of the community, one of the most common issues that was brought to the notice of the Commission was lack of proper government-sponsored sex reassignment surgeries centres (SRS), the panel said in its notices.

The Commission was told that the facility was only available in few hospitals in Delhi and there too, the delays faced were tremendous.

The notices also sought details of the number of surgeries done as well as those pending as on date.

The governments have also been asked to provide the steps taken to expand the provision of SRS in all government hospitals under them.

Both the governments have been given time till July 31 to respond to the notices.

