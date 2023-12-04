Serchhip Election Result 2023: Can Lalduhoma retain his seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Serchhip Election Result 2023

Serchhip Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Serchhip is constituency number 26 of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Mizoram's Serchhip district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency. The Serchhip Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 7, 2023 in Serchhip.

Candidates in Serchhip:

Mizo National Front's (MNF) J Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng, R Vanlaltluanga from the Congress party, K Vanlalruati from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lalduhoma from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are prominent candidates in the Serchhip constituency. Independent candidates Lalawmpuia Renrhlei and Ramhlun Edena are also in the fray from the constituency.

What happened in Serchhip in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress candidate and former Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla won the Serchhip seat by defeating MNF candidate C Lalramzauva with a margin of 734 votes. In 2018, Independent candidate who later joined the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Lalduhoma won the seat by defeating Congress candidate and former Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla with a margin of 410 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Serchhip?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress party's CL Ruala was leading from the Serchhip constituency. Independent candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.