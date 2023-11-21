Mizoram Police all set to ensure smooth vote counting on December 3: DGP Anil Shukla

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla speaks to the media.

Mizoram Assembly elections: Ahead of the counting of votes for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Mizoram, the Director General of Police (DGP) said that preparations are in full swing for the day. Speaking to the news agency ANI, DGP Anil Shukla said that all the voting machines are securely placed. He also assured that the police department would extend all the help to the civil administration in the counting of votes.

"The counting of votes will take place on December 3 as decided by the Election Commission... All the voting machines are securely placed... We will help the civil administration in the counting of votes... The central forces are already here," Shukla stated. The DGP also said that the (Indian Reserve Battalion) IRBN and Mizoram armed police are also deployed in the northeastern state ahead of the counting.

On the other hand, talking about the illegal drug trade through Mizoram and measures to curb drug trafficking in the state, the Mizoram DGP said that the movement of illegal drugs through Mizoram is a major challenge.

Mizoram Assembly polls

On November 7, the Mizoram Assembly elections concluded peacefully with over 77 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors exercising their franchise. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the main Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress fielded candidates in all 40 seats. The BJP is contesting 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments. Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

In the 2018 polls, the MNF had won 26 of the 40 seats, securing two more in subsequent bypolls, while the opposition ZPM had won eight constituencies, relegating Congress, which had bagged five assembly segments, to third place. The BJP had opened its account in the Christian-majority state, winning one seat. Meanwhile, poll pundits said that this year's polls are a straight fight between the MNF and ZPM.

Voting was conducted amid tight security

A total of 7,200 security personnel were deployed across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. "In all, 1,831 police officers from Mizoram, along with 2,527 Special Armed Police Force (SAPF) personnel and 2,700 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been deployed across the state," an official said. It should be noted here that the state has international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and shares inter-state borders with Assam, Tripura and Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies)

