Methamphetamine seizure in Mizoram: Two Myanmarese nationals apprehended

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

In a significant development, Mizoram's Champhai district witnessed the apprehension of two Myanmarese individuals on Wednesday for the possession of methamphetamine tablets, according to an official statement. Officials from the state excise and narcotics department undertook an operation in Tlangsam village, located near the India-Myanmar border, on Wednesday. During the operation, a substantial quantity of 5 lakh methamphetamine tablets was confiscated from the possession of the two Myanmarese nationals, as stated by the official report.

Arrested suspects identified

The arrested individuals were identified as Lallawmzuali (28) and Lalramzauva (31), hailing from Khawmawi village in Myanmar's Chin state, according to the statement.

Drugs smuggled from Myanmar

Authorities revealed that the seized drugs were smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar, indicating the transnational nature of the illegal narcotics trade.

Legal action initiated

The duo has been charged under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985, marking a decisive step in combating drug-related offenses in the region.

Also read | Mizoram: NGOCC protest in Aizawl against scrapping of FMR, fencing India-Myanmar border