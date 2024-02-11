Mizoram CM Lalduhoma to present first state Budget on February 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the first budget the first budget of the new Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government in the assembly on February 27, a senior official said on Sunday. The budget session of the assembly commences on February 19.

Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Vanlalthantlingi disclosed that during a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), it was agreed that the session would continue until March 13.

She said that CM Lalduhoma will table the state budget for 2024-25 and supplementary demand for fiscal 2023-24 on February 27.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will deliver his customary gubernatorial address in the state assembly on the first day of the session on February 19.

(With PTI inputs)

