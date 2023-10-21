Saturday, October 21, 2023
     
Mizoram Election 2023 Candidate List of BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the candidates list for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023. The BJP had contested 39 seats in the 2018 elections and won one seat, opening its account for the first time in the state assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the names of candidates, including the Speaker of the outgoing House and several others who joined the party from the ruling MNF recently, for the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections. Majority of the nominees are new faces, while four of these contestants are women. The last date for filing nominations is October 20. State BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said it is still uncertain whether the party will contest all the 40 assembly seats in the northeastern state. COMPLETE COVERAGE OF MIZORAM ELECTIONS 2023

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF MNF CANDIDATES

Constituency No. Constituency Name Candidate Name
1 Hachhek Malsawmtluanga
2 Dampa Vanlalhmuaka
3 Mamit Lalrinliana Sailo
4 Tuirial  
5 Kolasib  
6 Serlui  
7 Tuivawl   
8 Chalfilh  
9 Tawi  
10 Aizawl North-I  
11 Aizawl North-II  
12 Aizawl North-III  
13 Aizawl East-I  
14 Aizawl East-II  
15 Aizawl West-I  
16 Aizawl West-II  
17 Aizawl West-III  
18 Aizawl South-I  
19 Aizawl South-II   
20 Aizawl South-III  
21 Lengteng  
22 Tuichang  
23 Champhai North  
24 Champhai South  
25 East Tuipui  
26 Serchhip  
27 Tuikum  
28 Hrangturzo  
29 South Tuipui  
30 Lunglei North   
31 Lunglei East  
32 Lunglei West R Lalbiaktluangi
33 Lunglei South  
34 Thorang Shanti Bikash Chakma
35 West Tuipui  
36 Tuichawng Durjya Dhan Chakma
37 Lawngtlai West  
38 Lawngtlai East  
39 Saiha  Dr K Beichhua
40 Palak  

 

