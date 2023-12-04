Hachhek Election Result 2023: Can Lalrindika Ralte retain his seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hachhek Election Result 2023

Hachhek Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Hachhek is constituency number 1 of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Mizoram's Mamit district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency. The Hachhek Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 7, 2023 in Hachhek.

Candidates in Hachhek:

Lalrindika Ralte from the Congress party, Robert Romawia Royte from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Malsawmtluanga from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and KJ Lalbiakngheta from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are prominent candidates in the Hachhek constituency.

What happened in Hachhek in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, Congress candidate Lalrinmawia Ralte won the Hachhek seat by defeating MNF candidate Saikapthianga with a margin of 2,333 votes. In 2018, Congress candidate Lalrindika Ralte won the seat by defeating MNF candidate Lalrinenga Sailo with a margin of 366 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hachhek?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress party's CL Ruala was leading from the Hachhek constituency. MNF candidate C Lalrosanga was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.