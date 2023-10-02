African Swine Fever wreak havoc in Mizoram, northeastern state records 534.42 crores loss in two years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mizoram has been grappling with the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has significantly impacted the pig population. Due to ASF, in 2021, a total of 12,568 pigs had to be culled. In 2022, during the second wave of the disease, 11,594 pigs were culled. As of 2023, Mizoram is experiencing a third wave of ASF, resulting in the death of 980 pigs and the culling of 590 pigs.

Mizoram suffers huge loss

The culling of pigs has resulted in significant financial losses during the first and second waves of the outbreak, totalling Rs 534.42 crores. Many villages have been affected by this disease. In 2021, a total of 272 villages were affected, while in 2022, this number decreased to 149. Currently, 29 villages are affected by African Swine Fever.

According to media reports, some control measures were put in place in June, but cases surged in July, affecting several villages. The outbreak has also affected the Pukpui village in South Mizoram's Lunglei district, where approximately 260 pigs have died. The state government is taking various measures to address this issue. Last year, more than 10,000 pigs died due to African Swine Fever.

