Mizoram govt refuses to follow Centre's order to collect biometric data of Myanmar refugees

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga

The government of Mizoram, led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, has openly refused to comply with an order from the Union Home Ministry. The Home Ministry had instructed the Mizoram government to collect biometric data of Myanmar refugees seeking shelter in the state. During a cabinet meeting, the Mizoram government decided not to follow this order. Mizoram's minister Lalruatkima confirmed this decision and stated that collecting biometric data from Myanmar refugees would be discriminatory, as they view these refugees as their own brothers and sisters.

Cabinet decided not to take biometric data

While providing information about this decision, Mizoram's Minister Lalruatkima said, "Collecting the biometric data of Myanmar refugees would be discriminatory since they are like our own brothers and sisters." Therefore, the Cabinet has decided not to proceed with the process of collecting biometric data of Myanmar refugees."

35,000 refugees in Mizoram

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had directed the governments of Mizoram and Manipur to complete the process of collecting the biometric data of Myanmar refugees by September 30. According to official records of the Assam Rifles, there are currently 35,126 Myanmar refugees in Mizoram. Out of them, 15,589 people are living in relief camps, while 19,458 individuals are residing in rented accommodations or with relatives. It's worth noting that Mizoram shares a 500-kilometer-long international border with Myanmar, with a significant portion being porous.

Also Read: Mizoram court sentences CADC's Kali Tongchangya to 4 years imprisonment on corruption charges

Also Read: Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer reviews preparations for upcoming MLA elections