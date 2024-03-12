Follow us on Image Source : FILE 2,991 posts lying vacant under Mizoram School Education dept

Altogether 2,991 posts are lying vacant under the Mizoram school education department, Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana informed the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a query from opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) member Prova Chakma, the minister said that steps are being taken to fill the vacant post as per the existing recruitment rules.

He said that recruitment will be made on merit basis.

Vanlalthlana said that the government would take rationalisation of teachers and importance will be given to those schools, which have shortage of teachers.

(With inputs from PTI)

