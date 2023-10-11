Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Woman dies after falling off cliff in Mahabaleshwar while taking selfie

The woman fell off the cliff into a valley that is about 550 to 600 feet deep after she lost her footing. After pulling the woman out of the valley, the rescue teams tried to save her but doctors declared her dead.

Pune
Published on: October 11, 2023 11:15 IST
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE A police team reached the spot after her husband informed the authorities.

In a tragic incident, a woman died after falling off from the popular Kate Point in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar. According to the police, her husband said that she fell off the cliff while taking a selfie.

Ankita, a 23-year-old resident of Pune, had gone to Mahabaleshwar with her husband, police said. The woman's husband informed a local shopkeeper and the police about the incident. 

According to the police, Ankita fell into a valley that was about 550 to 600 feet deep. A police team reached the spot after the husband informed the authorities. 

On receiving information, the Mahabaleshwar trekkers' team reached the spot and began to conduct rescue operations. Later, the woman was found in an unconscious state. Efforts were made to wake up the unconscious woman, however, she was declared dead. 

