Woman dies after falling off cliff in Mahabaleshwar while taking selfie

In a tragic incident, a woman died after falling off from the popular Kate Point in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar. According to the police, her husband said that she fell off the cliff while taking a selfie.

Ankita, a 23-year-old resident of Pune, had gone to Mahabaleshwar with her husband, police said. The woman's husband informed a local shopkeeper and the police about the incident.

According to the police, Ankita fell into a valley that was about 550 to 600 feet deep. A police team reached the spot after the husband informed the authorities.

On receiving information, the Mahabaleshwar trekkers' team reached the spot and began to conduct rescue operations. Later, the woman was found in an unconscious state. Efforts were made to wake up the unconscious woman, however, she was declared dead.

