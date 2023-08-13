Some well-wishers trying to persuade me to align with BJP, but I will...: Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar reiterated on Sunday that his party will not form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite the efforts of certain "well-wishers" attempting to convince him otherwise. This statement came a day after a meeting took place between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar had previously defied his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Speaking to the media persons in Sangola, in the Solapur district of Maharashtra, Pawar affirmed that any collaboration with the BJP does not align with the political principles of the NCP. "As national president of NCP, I am making it clear that my party (NCP) will not go with the BJP. Any association with Bharatiya Janata Party does not fit in NCP's political policy," Pawar said.

'Some "well-wishers" are trying to persuade me'

Pawar said some "well-wishers" were trying to persuade him but he will never align with the BJP. "Some of us (Ajit Pawar-led NCP group) have taken a different stand. Some of our well-wishers are trying to see if there can be any change in our stand. That is why they are trying to have a cordial discussion with us,” he said without taking names.

When questioned about his “secret” meeting in Pune on Saturday with his nephew, the NCP supremo said, “I want to tell you a fact that he is my nephew. What is wrong with meeting my nephew? If a senior person in a family desires to meet another family member, there should not be any issue with that.”

The NCP leader also said that the citizens will entrust the governance of the state to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (under Sharad Pawar's leadership), and the Congress.

Notably, the Pawar senior shared the dais with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Solapur district to unveil the statue of late MLA Ganpatrao Deshmukh on Sunday.

Ajit Pawar meeting with Sharad Pawar

The meeting between the two leaders on Saturday sparked a buzz of potential political collaboration. The meeting took place at the residence of businessman Atul Chordia in Koregaon Park, Pune. Pune-based businessman Atul Chordia is considered to be close to the Pawar family.

If sources are to be believed, Ajit Pawar attempted to convince Sharad Pawar to join the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) through Jayant Patil. However, Sharad Pawar reportedly conveyed that if Jayant Patil also expressed interest in joining the government, the situation might arise where those who wish to leave cannot align with the BJP.

Ajit Pawar and the BJP are making efforts to give a big blow to the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) coalition and the I.N.D.I.A. alliance prior to the scheduled meeting of opposition parties in Mumbai on August 31t and September 1.

Notably, Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government last month. Later, Ajit Pawar was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and 8 other NCP MLAs take oath as Cabinet ministers.

