Jayant Patil dismisses reports of his meeting with Amit Shah, hints to stay with Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP chief Jayant Patil and party supremo Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party (NCP) President Jayant Patil on Sunday refuted the rumours of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also indicated his commitment to remain loyal to party leader Sharad Pawar, amid ongoing speculations about internal conflicts within the party.

Patil said he was with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday evening and later met senior colleagues Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and Sunil Bhusara at his home.

I have not met anyone

When asked if he met Amit Shah yesterday, Patil said, "Who told you this? (that I met Amit Shah) You should ask those who are saying all this. Last evening I was there at the residence of Sharad Pawar. I have not met anyone."

Patil said there was no pressure on him to switch sides and he hasn't held talks with anyone. "I attended the MVA meeting (on Saturday) for organizing the INDIA conclave in Mumbai. I am part of the organizing committee, so it is evident why such speculations are coming," the senior NCP leader added. Patil also said that his only aim is to expand the NCP's base.

Rumors of Patil joining BJP

There were reports that Patil met Shah during his visit to Pune. Sources said the meeting was held on Sunday morning and some deal was reportedly discussed at the meeting. Shortly after his meeting speculations were on the rise about him joining the BJP. Reports also suggest that Ajit Pawar has been the mediator in talks between the NCP leader and BJP.

BJP intensified its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Shah held a meeting with leaders from Pune districts aiming for 4 Lok Sabha seats- Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval.

Notably, Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government on July 2 after leading a revolt against Uncle Sharad Pawar. Later, Ajit Pawar was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and 8 other NCP MLAs take oath as Cabinet ministers.