Ajeet Pawar's meeting with Sharad Pawar at Pune businessman's house sparks political buzz

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo and his uncle Sharad Pawar in Pune. The meeting between the two leaders has sparked a buzz of potential political collaboration. Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

The meeting took place at the residence of businessman Atul Chordia in Koregaon Park, Pune. Pune-based businessman Atul Chordia is considered to be close to the Pawar family.

Agenda of meeting

The specifics of the meeting's agenda have not been disclosed as of now. However, according to sources, both the leaders had discussions about Nawab Malik's bail, Ajit Pawar's participation in the NDA meeting, and some issues related to the party. Since then, political circles in Maharashtra are rife with speculations about growing restlessness among MLAs who are in the Sharad Pawar camp.

'Won't join hands with BJP'

Earlier, NCP supremo Pawar had assured the party workers that he will not join hands with BJP. Pawar had also urged his workers to continue to work for the party.

Notably, Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government last month. Later, Ajit Pawar was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and 8 other NCP MLAs take oath as Cabinet ministers.

