'Photo Op' Vs 'No work from home': Maharashtra Assembly witnesses war of words amid rain crisis

Image Source : PTI/FILE Politics at play in Maharashtra over rain crisis

Maharashtra rains: Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said in the assembly unlike others, his government does not work from home but in the field. Maharashtra, where the flood-like situations prevailed in several parts, is seeing a political battle over the issue.

The CM asserted all possible help is being provided to the people affected by the rains and floods.

"​​It is raining in many parts of the state, the supports are being provided to those who have suffered losses. This is the government of people, so the victims will not be abandoned, wherever there is a flood, the government is helping," he said.

The responsibility is not limited to the government or any family and it is the responsibility of the people of entire Maharashtra to provide help to the victims, he added.

Monetary help to rain victims

Shinde said that NDRF is engaged in relief and rescue work. "We are giving assistance of Rs 10,000 to the affected families. Now, it has been decided to give up to Rs 50,000 to the people with tapri and handcarts," he added.

Opposition's allegations

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray targeted CM Shinde saying there is a flood-like situation in Mumbai, but now only photo shoots are being done by visiting the disaster control room.

"Water used to fill up at many places in Mumbai, before the monsoon, when our government was in power, all the departments used to sit together and plan, it was known where the water would fill up, we knew how many pumps to install. But now only photo shoots are done in the control room," he added.

