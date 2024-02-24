Saturday, February 24, 2024
     
Nirmala Sitharaman takes Mumbai local train ride, interacts with commuters | Pics inside

Nirmala Sitharaman travelled in a Mumbai local train and interacted with the locals on Saturday morning.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Mumbai Updated on: February 24, 2024 20:03 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman, Mumbai local, Mumbai local trains, Maharashtra
Image Source : X/NIRMALA SITHARAMAN OFFICE Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 24) travelled by a local train from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Kalyan in the Thane district in Maharashtra, surprising the commuters early in the morning. She interacted with the passengers and also posed for selfies with them. Local trains are considered the lifeline of Mumbai where over 60 lakh passengers travel on a daily basis.

The Minister shared a few pictures on X of her journey in the local train.

She interacted with fellow commuters during the 30-km ride, the social media post said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, has travelled in the public transport on numerous occasions and interacted with the locals, including students in the past. He had travelled in the metro between Gundavali and Mogra stations last year after inaugurating some new services in Mumbai Metro.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Nirmala Sitharaman releases souvenir coins on Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya and Ram Lalla

