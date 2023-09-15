Mumbai toll plazas to witness rate hike up to 19% from October 1 | Check new prices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The toll rates at the five entry points of Mumbai are set to increase from October 1. According to the new notification issued by the government, toll rates in Mumbai will increase by approximately 12 to 19 per cent.

There are a total of five entry points to enter Mumbai, and each of these entry points has a toll collection center. These toll booths are located in Dahisar, LBS Road-Mulund, Eastern Express Highway-Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge, and Vashi. Toll rates are revised every three years. The last revision of toll rates was done in October 2020.

Here are the new toll rates:

For light motor vehicles or passenger cars travelling on a single route, the toll will increase by Rs 5, meaning that instead of Rs 40 commuters will have to pay Rs 45 as toll. Similarly, for mini-buses, the toll rate will increase by Rs 10, so now they will have to pay Rs 75 instead of the previous Rs 65. Trucks and buses will be charged Rs 150 instead of Rs 130, while the toll rates for multi-axle vehicles have been increased by Rs 30, making it Rs 190 rupees instead of the previous Rs 160.

Toll collection in Mumbai started in 2002. Mumbai residents will have to pay tolls until 2027. After that, the period of about 5 tolls will be completed. The government will then need to decide whether to continue or discontinue toll collection.

