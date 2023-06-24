Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fresh spell of rain lashes Mumbai, monsoon likely to set in today; IMD issues yellow alert | VIDEO

Mumbai Monsoon: Mumbaikars on Saturday woke up with a pleasant morning as a fresh spell of rain lashed some parts of the city. After, a long delay, monsoon finally hit the city on June 24. India Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that the monsoon, which is already delayed by more than a week, is likely to reach the city by June 14. However, a formal announcement is yet to be done.

Yellow alert

In addition to this, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai city.

"Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai earlier. Mumbai normally receives monsoon in the second week of June.

Monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11

S G Kamble, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, had said, "The monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11, but it was unable to make any further progress due to cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat last Thursday."

“Now conditions are becoming favourable for its further progress and it is likely to hit Mumbai over the weekend between June 23-25,” Kamble said.

