Friday, June 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: Man molests 5 women same day at railway station, act caught-on-camera

Mumbai: Man molests 5 women same day at railway station, act caught-on-camera

In the video which was captured on CCTV, the 40-year-old accused was seen misbehaving with a woman in an indecent manner.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: June 16, 2023 14:02 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Image Source : FILE Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

A 40-year-old man molested five women on platform number 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on June 14. The CCTV footage shows the accused, Nawazu Sheikh, in a red-coloured T-shirt making indecent gestures and pushing a woman commuter in full public view. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has been arrested.

In the video which was captured on CCTV, Sheikh was seen misbehaving with a woman in an indecent manner.   

According to the GRP no woman had lodged a formal complaint. However, taking a suo moto, the GRP under section 354 has arrested the person. In the video, Nawazu Sheikh, who is understood to be in an inebriated condition, is seen obstructing the path of women commuters.  

'Raped 20-year-old'

Related Stories
Mumbai: Woman lawyer molested on local train, tweets ordeal of police insensitivity

Mumbai: Woman lawyer molested on local train, tweets ordeal of police insensitivity

Maharashtra: Madarsa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train in Thane district

Maharashtra: Madarsa teacher held for molesting teen girl on board train in Thane district

Bengaluru woman jumps off moving Rapido bike as driver tries to grope her | SHOCKING VIDEO

Bengaluru woman jumps off moving Rapido bike as driver tries to grope her | SHOCKING VIDEO

Sheikh is also accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old in the ladies' compartment of a moving Mumbai local train when she was travelling alone on Wednesday morning. The woman, a resident of Girgaon in Mumbai was headed towards Belapur in Navi Mumbai where she was supposed to appear for an exam. The woman boarded the Harbour Line local train at CSMT on Wednesday morning. As soon as the train started moving, a man entered the ladies' compartment which was empty at that time, the official said.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Mumbai News

Latest News