Mumbai: Man kills teenager boy, cuts body to 5 pieces

The accused suspected that Ishwar was very close to his wife, sources said. However, Shaikh's wife claimed she used to treat Ishwar as her brother.

Suraj Ojha Reported By: Suraj Ojha Mumbai Updated on: August 30, 2023 18:25 IST
DCP Hemraj Rajput speaking to the media
Image Source : INDIA TV DCP Hemraj Rajput speaking to the media

In a shocking incident, a man killed another youth and cut his body into pieces in Mumbai. According to sources accused Shafiq Ahmed Abdul Malik Shaikh murdered 17-year-old youth Ishwar Bhagwan Awhad and cut his body into 5 pieces.

The accused on the other hand claims that Ishwar used to perform obscene acts with his wife and sister-in-law. And despite warning, Ishwar didn't mend his ways. Because of which Shaikh killed Ishwar cut his body into pieces on August 28.

This incident came to light after Ishwar was not traced for days. Upon interrogation, Shaikh confessed to the murder. And after killing, the dead body was kept in the house itself. Police are further investigating the matter.

DCP Hemraj Rajput of Zone 6 of Mumbai Police said, "A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 and 201 of IPC and he has been arrested and further investigation is being done."

