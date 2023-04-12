Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Mumbai: Local train services disrupted as overhead wire snaps near Borivali station.

Mumbai local train news: Local train services were disrupted today (April 12) after an overhead wire snapped near Borivali station in north Mumbai, said officials. Around three local trains, including an air-conditioned (AC) one, were held up due to the problem, while the other trains were diverted on a slow track, a Western Railway (WR) spokesperson said.

The suburban services, considered as the 'lifeline of Mumbai', were affected at around 10:30 am after the wire over a Churchgate-bound fast line snapped between Dahisar and Borivali stations, officials added. WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that the snapped overhead wire was restored at around 11.35 pm and the train services will normalise slowly.

The doors of the AC local which was held up were opened immediately after the incident, he said. Commuters said due to the incident, services on the Western Railway line were running late and the crowd on trains swelled.

Many office-goers complained of facing a tough time in the wake of the incident. The Western Railway has a suburban corridor of 128 km between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Dahanu station in Palghar district. Around 35 lakh commuters travel everyday on its local trains.

(With agencies inputs)

