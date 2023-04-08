"3 terrorists entered city': Mumbai Police receives hoax call; step up vigil

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Hoax call: The Mumbai police stepped up vigil after it received a hoax call about three terrorists having entered the city on Saturday.

According to the officials, the police's main control room received a call on Friday in which the caller claimed that a probable terrorist had entered the city, following which the information was shared with senior officials and the vigil was increased.

The caller also shared the number plate of a car belonging to a suspect, he said.

Apart from local police teams, the crime branch was also roped in for investigation. After verification, it came to light that the call, which was made from a mobile phone, had been a hoax, the official said.

However, the caller switched off his mobile phone after some time, because of which the police were unable to track him down, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

