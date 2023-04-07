Friday, April 07, 2023
     
BMC demolishes 'illegally built' film studios in Mumbai, BJP demands probe

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished the studios that were built illegally in Mumbai. BJP in an attack on BMC Commissioner demanded a probe into this matter.

Bhagya Luxmi Published on: April 07, 2023 12:53 IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegally built" film studios in the Madh-Marve area of Mumbai on Friday following court order. A bulldozer was seen rolling in at the illegally built studios and razing it. In an attack on BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, BJP requested a probe from Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. The saffron party alleged that BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal was aware of the illegal studios but didn't take action. 

'BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of this illegal scam but didn't take action.We approached court which questioned BMC on how illegal constructions were allowed.Requested CM & Dy CM to order probe into this:Kirit Somaiya, BJP on "illegally built" film studios in Madh,Mumbai,' read a tweet from ANI. 

