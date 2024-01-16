Mumbai: 4 kgs smuggled gold worth Rs 2.58 crore seized at airport, 4 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gold seized at Mumbai Airport

Based on the specific intelligence received, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, intercepted two passengers who arrived at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai from Jeddah on Tuesday. The passengers were searched and 1 kg gold dust in wax form, which was specially stitched in the innerwear of both passengers, was seized from each of them.

"Further during baggage search, officers examined the 3 mixer grinders carried by them as they appeared to be heavier than usual. On cutting the part open, it was found that gold pieces of approx 2 kgs were concealed therein. Thus total 4 kgs of smuggled gold worth Rs. 2.59 crore was recovered," a statement by the officials read.

Subsequently, it was found out that two persons were coming to receive the gold from the passengers outside the airport.

Accordingly, the officers planned a trap and intercepted the intended receivers. These persons admitted to their offence. The two passengers and both receivers have been arrested under relevant provisions of Customs Act 1962. The operation is a manifestation of DRI’s resolve to dismantle the burgeoning syndicates involved in the smuggling of gold.

Also read: Uddhav Thackeray vows to escalate Shiv Sena leadership battle, taking the fight to the people's court