Uddhav Thackeray vows to escalate Shiv Sena leadership battle, taking the fight to the people's court

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives for A meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena faction affected by the disqualification ruling recognising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led party as the genuine Shiv Sena, has announced his intent to challenge the decision in what he terms the "people's court." Thackeray emphasised that this battle would determine the fate of democracy in the country.

Addressing the people's court

Speaking at a "people's court" gathering in Worli, the constituency of his son Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray asserted his disagreement with the decision and labelled Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar as "deceitful." He challenged Narwekar and Chief Minister Shinde to a public debate on which faction truly represents the Shiv Sena.

Speaker's defense and ruling background

Defending his decision, Speaker Narwekar, in a separate press conference, stated that his actions align with Supreme Court guidelines, emphasizing that the people of the state know the truth. The ruling, announced on January 10, recognized the Shinde faction as the authentic Shiv Sena, dismissing disqualification petitions from both factions.

Historical context and challenge to the Election Commission

Uddhav Thackeray relied on historical videos from 2013 and 2018 showcasing his election as party chief to support his position. He also questioned the Election Commission's stance, asking whether it overlooked the constitution of the undivided Sena. Thackeray demanded reimbursement for the money spent on affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

Counterpoints and justifications

Narwekar justified his decision not to accept the undivided Shiv Sena's amended constitution of 2018, arguing that it was not submitted to the Election Commission. He held that the Sena's 1999 constitution was valid for determining the genuine faction. Additionally, Narwekar defended his choice not to disqualify Thackeray faction MLAs, citing improper delivery of the whip.