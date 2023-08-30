Mamata Banerjee meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai ahead of I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting, ties him rakhi

Follow us on Image Source : SAMEER BHISE, INDIA TV West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ties Rakhi to Uddhav Thackeray

Lok Sabha 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday tied Rakhi to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, a day ahead of the high stakes I.N.D.I.A. block two-day meeting.

Opposition leaders are in Mumbai for the third meeting of their I.N.D.I.A. alliance to brainstorm the next course of action in view of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee went to Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra after visiting Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Juhu, sources said.

"Today, Chief Minister Mamata bBanerjee celebrated Rakhi with Uddhav Thackeray and his family at his residence in Mumbai. They exchanged good wishes and celebrated the special day with smile and laughter," the TMC said on X, formerly Twitter.

Image Source : SAMEER BHISE, INDIA TVMamata Banerjee greets former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

The Trinamool Congress chief arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to attend the two-day meeting of the INDIA bloc to be held on August 31 and September 1 at Hotel Grand Hyatt.

Ahead of the Opposition's meeting, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "There is no deadlock between us... we (INDIA) have united with a big goal and want to achieve a big thing and that is, to keep India, our country united...some things will be decided after elections."

"During the Patna meeting, we all declared our common resolve to fight together and defeat BJP, Bengaluru was a step forward, an alliance was formed with the name INDIA... now Mumbai meeting should also be one step forward... we have to mobilise people to fight against BJP," said CPI General Secretary D Raja.

Hitting out at Bengal Chief Minister, BJP leader Dr Sukanta Majumdar said, "Mamata Banerjee and all the opposition are following one formula that is 'gusti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi and masti in rest of India."

