Maharashtra: Six workers charred to death in massive fire at hand glove factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A massive fire that broke out at a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday (December 31) claimed at least six lives, officials said. According to the fire department officials, the incident took place at around 2.15 am at the factory located in the Waluj MIDC area.

"We received a call at 2:15 am. When we reached the incident site, the entire factory was on fire. Locals informed us that six people were trapped inside. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have been recovered," Mohan Mungse, a fire officer, said.

Earlier the locals had claimed that at least five workers were trapped inside the building, but the fire department officials later confirmed the death of six people in the blaze.

What did the workers say?

According to the workers, the factory was closed when the fire erupted and they were asleep at the time of the incident. Some of them managed to escape, the rest were trapped inside.

"10-15 workers were sleeping inside the building when the fire broke out. Some managed to escape, but at least five were trapped inside," one of the workers said.

Meanwhile, dousing operations were started soon after the receipt of information.

The cause behind the fire has yet not been ascertained.

(With ANI inputs)