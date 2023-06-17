Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Maharashtra: Woman leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) attacked with ink during event

A group of women threw ink at a Shiv Sena (UBT) woman office-bearer and manhandled her during a program in the Maharashtra city of Thane on Saturday.

They claimed that the incident occurred at Kalwa on Friday night.

Ayodhya Pol, the party's social media coordinator and the victim of the alleged incident, filed a complaint at the Kalwa police station.

However, according to the police, there has not yet been a first information report (FIR) filed in this regard.

Pol told reporters on Saturday morning that she had been invited to a recent celebration of Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary.

"The organisers of the event had followed all protocols and the banner sent to me earlier carried the pictures of the leaders of Sena (UBT).

But when I reached the venue, the banner there had photos of only the local corporator and mine," she said.

According to Pol, the organisers had previously informed her that Sushma Andhare and local MP Rajan Vichare, both members of the Thackeray group, would attend the event.

However, none of them were in the location.

She claims that the organisers gave evasive responses when she inquired about it.

"When the function started and as soon as I garlanded the portraits of icons, a group of women rushed towards me, pulled my hair, slapped me and threw ink at me," she said.

She said she presently feels that she was deceived by the coordinators to go to the occasion.

"I have attended several functions across the state with the leaders of Sena (UBT), but it is for the first time that something like this has happened and that too in the city that happens to be the home turf of chief minister (Eknath Shinde)," she said.

Pol added that the incident has also brought the issue of women's safety to the forefront.

The case was under investigation, according to the police.

