Maharashtra: 'Azaan' played in Mumbai school assembly, teacher suspended, cops probe

An investigation has been initiated after 'Azaan' (Muslim call for prayers) was played in a private school in Mumbai's Kandivali west by a teacher. The incident sparked protests from parents and demonstrations by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena-UBT activists.

The incident happened in the Kapol International School in Kandivali west when the 'Azaan' was allegedly relayed during the morning assembly session of the students.

Following the protests and a complaint, the police have initiated investigations into the matter, said Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Bansal. He said that the police have taken cognisance of the complaint and started its probe in the issue.

"This will be enquired from all anglesa and all necessary action will be taken," said Bansal.

BJP Mumbai general secretary and local MLA Yogesh Sagar led a noisy demonstration outside the school and demanded that they would not budge from there till action was taken against the teacher.

He rejected the school management's contention that the "Azaan" was played erroneously, alleging that it was done "deliberately" and the school was reportedly trying to shield the teacher belonging to a minority community.

The school authorities - which suspended classes for the day - later told local mediapersons that the teacher concerned has been suspended and an internal probe also ordered into the incident, since it was a Hindu school where all religions prayers are offered.

(With inputs from IANS)

