Maharashtra weather update: Orange, Yellow alert issued in THESE cities

Maharashtra weather update: No respite for Maharashtra which has been receiving heavy rains from the past 3-4 days. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara for June 28 and a 'yellow' alert for Mumbai and Thane.

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads on Sunday. Heavy rains affected vehicular movement on some roads in the city. Water-logging in areas like Malad and Andheri slowed down the traffic further.

Till date, at least six lives have been lost in the past 24 hours in the financial capital Mumbai. Waterlogging was reported from some areas in the city and suburbs including water seeping into ground floor homes, some low-lying roads and subways, putting people on alert.

The southwest monsoon was delayed this year due to cyclone Biparjoy which made a landfall in the coastal regions of Gujarat. In the last 10 years, the earliest arrival of monsoon according to the IMD was on May 29 in both 2018 and 2022, while the most delayed arrival took place on June 8, 2019.