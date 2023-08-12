Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates multi-level flyover in Pune, bats for Skybus services in city

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NITIN_GADKARI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday inaugurated a multi-level flyover in Maharashtra’s Pune on Saturday. He said that the flyover, built at Chandni Chowk, will address traffic congestion in the city. The Union Minister also batted for Skybus services in the city.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the ceremony in the absence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. “The main issue of traffic congestion in Pune will be resolved as the bridge constructed here at Chandni Chowk has a total length of 16.98 km. An amount of Rs 865 crore has been spent on this project and now the work on the 2.2-km-long Chandni Chowk interchange has also been completed,” Gadkari said.

State gov should establish Skybus services: Gadkari

He claimed that the internal and external service lanes were now parallel to the Mumbai-Banglore National Highway. The state government should establish Skybus services in Pune, according to the union minister, who said that there was little room for road expansion in the city.

“I advise Ajit Pawar and Chandrakant Patil (higher and technical education minister) to go through a presentation on Skybus. These buses have the capacity to carry 250 passengers and they travel above the ground," Gadkari added.

Ajit Pawar travelled on newly launched Pune Metro

During his visit to the city, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also travelled on the newly launched Pune Metro. He took a ride from Ruby Hall station to Vanaz Metro station. During his travel, Pawar interacted with a number of passengers, including working professionals, senior citizens and students. Some of the passengers suggested to the minister that the public transport system be strengthened near the Metro stations. Also, the Metro network should be expanded, they said.

