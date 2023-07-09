Amid call for 'One Nation, One Law' Uddhav Thackeray rules out BJP's 'One Party' plan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra upheaval has left behind a never-ending debate where parties are indulged in attacks and counter-attacks. In order, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Addressing a rally at Digras in Yavatmal district, he claimed that the charisma of PM Modi is on the wane. Amid the NCP crisis in the state, Thackeray questioned the need to "steal" the Nationalist Congress Party if the government enjoys a majority as claimed by the BJP.

One party plan of BJP will never be accepted

“One nation, one law can be understood. But we will never accept one nation, one party plan of the BJP”, Thackeray said. He highlighted that crisis the Shiv Sena (UBT) faced earlier last year and said that 40 MLSs of his party went to the BJP along with some independent legislators.

"They (BJP) used to claim that their government (also comprising the Shinde faction of Sena and independents) enjoys a comfortable majority. If this is the case then what was the need to steal the NCP?” he asked.

BJP has now become a party of riff-raff

He did not stop there and alleged the estranged ally saffron party (BJP) wanted Shiv Sena alone but not the Thackerays. “The BJP has now become a party of riff-raff," he said in an apparent reference to the recent induction of nine MLAs of NCP in the Shiv Sena-BJP government including Ajit Pawar.

Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, he said that Karnataka assembly elections which were held recently proved that Modi's charisma has faded. "He (Modi) gave the 'Bajarang Bali ki Jai' slogan loudly, but God hit back with his mace and the BJP was whitewashed in Karnataka,” Thackeray added.

Thackeray on Uniform Civil Code

He also expressed his thoughts on the Uniform Civil Code, which is a hot topic for political parties. Taking a jibe at PM Modi-led government he said that the Centre comes up with new issues every time and tries to divert the attention of people from existing controversies that could potentially affect it.

“Now, the Union government has come up with UCC. We want the draft of the UCC to come out. We are open for discussion on UCC. We have supported the abrogation of Article 370," Thackeray added.

