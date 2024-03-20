Maharashtra: 30 injured as state transport bus falls off bridge in Parbhani

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, as many as 30 passengers sustained injuries after a state transport bus they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when the vehicle was heading from Jintur in Parbhani to Solapur.

"Around 30 passengers received injuries. They all are undergoing treatment in hospital," Parbhani's Superintendent of Police Ravindrasing Pardeshi said. He further stated that the injured persons were initially rushed to a medical facility in Jintur and later shifted to a government hospital in Parbhani city for treatment.

Similar accident in Mumbai

In a similar incident, a BEST bus rammed into a divider after colliding with a car on March 3 around 1 am. The incident occurred at Arenza Corner in the Palm Beach area, Navi Mumbai. The bus was carrying several passengers when it met with the accident, however, no one got injured.

The CCTV footage showed the speeding bus climbing the divider. Soon after the accident, passengers rushed outside from the bus.

(With inputs from PTI)

