Exceptional love for mother- men build temple, installs her statue in Maharashtra's Beed | Watch

A mother is always the most important person in anyone's life and nothing can be matched with the love and care she does for her children. A family in a village in Beed, Maharashtra made an exceptional move to show their reverence for their mother. Three sons of a woman, who died some time ago, built a temple for their mother.

They said the temple gives them the feeling that their mother is with them and she has not gone away. It was told in Indian society that parents are the form of God. But, in the same society, some people send their parents to old age homes instead of serving them in their old age. In this context, the Beed family really set a great example.

Sons built the mother's temple together

The sons loved their mother so much that they took care of her during her lifetime and even after her death. They built the temple and installed her statue in memory of her and they visit that temple every morning and evening. The whole family goes to worship the mother. Seeing such love for the mother, all villagers admire the family.

Three sons-- Rajendra, Vishnu and Chhagan Khade-- built their mother's temple in Savargaon of Beed. They also installed a statue of their mother Radhabai Khade inside the temple so that she will always be with them and they can serve her. Three Khade brothers living in Savargaon got the temple built by spending Rs 9 to 10 lakh. A grand program was organized by them on the occasion of the installation of the idol of the mother in the temple.

Vishnu Khade said that May 18, 2022 was a black day for the Khade family when his mother died of a heart attack.

"We were very sad. The one who gave us birth, raised us, had left us. We three brothers decided to build a temple of the mother so that the coming generation remembers our mother," he added.

"Those who do not have parents, they know their value. We have built a temple in such a way that we can feel her presence," Khade said.

