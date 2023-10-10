Maharashtra: Shinde's Shiv Sena withdraws application for Dussehra rally at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has decided to withdraw its application submitted to the Mumbai civic body seeking permission to conduct a rally on the occasion of Dussehra at Shivaji Park ground in the city, a party MLA said on Tuesday (October 10).

Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the step is being made on Shinde’s directions and termed them as “conciliatory move” which is aimed at ensuring that the Hindu festival is celebrated with enthusiasm.

Both factions of Shiv Sena - one led by Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray - had submitted separate applications to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking permission to conduct their Dussehra rally at the ground in Dadar, a civic official said.

What is the matter?

According to the official, the BMC received an application from Sarvankar on August 1 and another one from Shiv Sena (UBT) central office on August 7, both seeking to hold their respective rallies at the place.

Sarvankar on Tuesday announced Shinde’s decision to withdraw the application and said that Shiv Sena’s rally will be held at another place.

"This year too Shiv Sena's Dussehra festival should be celebrated with enthusiasm. To avoid differences among each other during Hindu festivals, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Honourable Eknath Shinde Saheb took a conciliatory stance by announcing that the Dussehra rally will be held elsewhere," the MLA from Mahim posted on X.

The tradition of holding Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally was started by party’s founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park. Dussehra will be celebrated on October 24 this year.

What happened last year on the occasion?

Last year also, the rival Sena camps led by Shinde and Thackeray had filed applications seeking permission to hold the annual Dussehra rally at the ground.

The civic body had denied permission to both the factions citing law and order concerns.

Thereafter, the Bombay High Court in September 2022 granted permission to the Thackeray-led Sena faction to hold its Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park.

The Shinde camp last year held its rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, a business district in suburban Mumbai.

It was the party's first Dussehra rally after Shinde and MLAs supporting him revolted against Thackeray's leadership and formed a government with support from the BJP in June 2022.

When Bal Thackeray died in 2012, he was cremated at the Shivaji Park. The ground is called 'Shiva-tirtha,' or a holy place, by the Shiv Sena workers that now houses the late leader's memorial.

