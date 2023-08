Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Raut with Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut is likely to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources on Monday (August 21).

Sources said that the party wants him to contest from the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat.

Raut is currently a four-time Rajya Sabha MP.

The seat on which Sena UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray wants Raut to contest the elections presently belongs to BJP leader Manoj Kotak who is an MP from the constituency.

Further details are awaited.