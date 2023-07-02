NCP split: Sharad Pawar-Ajit factions gearing up for show of strength

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad-Ajit factions gearing up for show of strength

Mumbai: Following massive political quakes in Maharashtra, both factions of Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit - are gearing up for their respective show of strength.

While Sharad Pawar will show his strength on Monday, July 3, Ajit Pawar has chosen July 5 for the purpose. Both factions will mobilise supporters to claim bigger support of the party workers after the surprising split. Pawar has also issued instructions to the leaders in this regard.

Sharad Pawar to visit Karad in Pune's Satara district on Monday

According to the sources, Sharad Pawar will visit Karad in Pune's Satara district on Monday where he will offer flowers at the memorial of his political guru and former Maharashtra Chief Minister YB Chavan and then address a public meeting.

"Preparations are being made to take out a big convoy from Pune to Karad. All the MLAs and MPs of Sharad Pawar faction will also be in this convoy. Orders have been issued to local leaders to prepare for this show of strength," sources said.

They added that Sharad Pawar will leave for Karad at 8 am on Monday. He will travel about 170 kilometers and the entire convoy will follow him.

Ajit Pawar's faction calls meeting on July 5

On the other hand, Ajit Pawar's faction has also called a meeting on July 5. This meeting will be held at MIT in Mumbai at 11 am and all the leaders, workers of Maharashtra NCP have been invited.

Along with this, the invitation for this meeting has also been sent to the leaders of Sharad Pawar faction.

"Last evening, Ajit Pawar had ordered several NCP MLAs to reach Mumbai immediately. Sharad Pawar had a clue about Ajit Pawar's upcoming rebellion on Sunday. Sharad Pawar entrusted the task of persuading Ajit to Supriya Sule, which is why she met Ajit twice today. During the first meeting, Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule had a one-to-one conversation in which she Supriya attempted to persuade her cousin. Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal were also present during the second meeting. Supriya Sule again attempted to persuade Ajit Pawar but he did not agree," sources said.

What Sharad Pawar said?

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, in his first press briefing after the NCP split, said that action would be taken against those party leaders who violated the party line and joined the state government.

He clarified that it was not the NCP’s decision to go with the BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Pawar further said that he would start reaching out to people to build the party afresh.

“The party's top office-bearers, including its state unit president and the national committee, will deliberate and take action against the colleagues who violated the party line,” he said.

"For us, one thing is important now that the state unit chief of the party and the party's national committee, those party colleagues who joined the government. It was not the party's stand. So those who violated the party line, the party will decide about action against them. There is a process for that. The action will be taken as per that process and it will be initiated," Pawar said.

