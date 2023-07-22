Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
Maharashtra monsoon: Heavy rain creates flood-like situation in several districts, disrupts normal life

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Palghar Published on: July 22, 2023 11:56 IST
Waterlogged market
Image Source : PTI Waterlogged market

Maharashtra monsoon: Several parts of Maharashtra has been continuously receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall for the last few days triggering flood-like situations in the state, disrupting normal life for people.

In the Vasai area of the Palghar district, the everyday life of people is at a halt due to severe waterlogging. The vehicles parked on the road have been submerged in the rainwater and the commuters are forced to pass through the waterlogged roads. Several vehicles were also damaged due to rainwater.

Meawhile, a 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle bumped into a pothole, after a concrete mixer truck ran over him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. The deceased Suraj Gavari, in an attempt to avoid a pothole, lost balance of the vehicle and fell down on the road just when a speeding concrete mixer truck ran over him, said police.

India Meteorological Department on July 21 issued a red alert for (heavy to very heavy rainfall) Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today. An ‘Orange’ alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri. Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for Kolhapur district for the next 5 days because of this continuous rainfall.

Teams of NDRF have been also deployed to deal with torrential rains in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Sangli. Earlier on July 19, a massive landslide occurred at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district which has claimed the lives of at least 22 people so far.  The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope under Khalapur tehsil which is located around 80 km from Mumbai.  The search and rescue operation to trace 86 villagers are underway.

