Image Source : PTI Maharashtra govt to investigate Uddhav, Shiv Sena (UBT); SIT to probe Municipal Corporation scam

The Maharashtra government will investigate former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his faction of the Shiv Sena and will also constitute a three-member SIT team under the chairmanship of the joint Commissioner of Police to investigate the corruption in Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued an order to investigate the scam in Mumbai Municipal Corporation. It is to be noted that Uddhav Thackeray and his Shiv Sena are accused of a scam of Rs 1,224 crore in several projects between November 2019 and October 2022. This was revealed in the CAG report.

Municipal scam will be investigated

After the CAG report exposed the scam, BJP MLA Amit Satam wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding an inquiry into the matter. Explain that in this SIT team, along with Mumbai Police Commissioner, Joint Commissioner of EOW and other officers will also be there. Let us inform that yesterday, Manisha Kayande, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, left Uddhav Thackeray's side. He joined Shiv Sena last evening and took membership of Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Statewide camp of Shiv Sena UBT

On the one hand, the Maharashtra government has constituted an SIT team to investigate the Mumbai Municipal Corporation case. On the other hand, Manisha Kayande left Uddhav Thackeray's side. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is going to organize statewide office bearers camp.

This event will begin from 10 am in Worli on Sunday, and will continue till 5 pm. In this program, Uddhav Thackeray will guide the office bearers from all over the state. Regarding Manisha Kayande leaving the party, Sanjay Raut has said that some people join and leave the party for selfishness.

